

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





At 22 years old, a Windsor singer and guitarist has already scored major accomplishments with his music.

The latest accolade for the Christian Vegh is a deal with RL Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group.

"I have an artist development deal, so what they do is try to like build your brand, help you out with social media, touring support and all that kind of stuff,” says Vegh.

Vegh started playing guitar in 2006, and recently graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.

"As far as emotions go, I really just try to focus on my thing,” he explains. “You know, I try to do the music and once I complete that to the best on my ability, everything else just kind of falls into place."

He interned with Aerosmith producer Warren Huart and has played with some industry icons.

"I got to meet Joe Bonamossa, that was cool because he was one of my guitar idols for so long,” says Vegh. “I got to play with Robin Ford. I got to play with Steve Vai."

He's still not used to being referred to as a 'guitar god'.

"I'm just very grateful for all of the kind words that people say and I'm genuinely flattered when people tell me that," says Vegh.

Vegh's new album drops at the end of the summer, with a tour in the fall.

"It's got an alt-rock hip-hoppish kind of vibe, but there's also some electric aspects to it too," says Vegh.

If you want to catch him this weekend, Vegh is holding a meet-and-greet on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Dr. Disc Records and at Deluxx Fluxx in Detroit at 7 p.m. on Sunday.