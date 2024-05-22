WINDSOR
Windsor

'I'm happy to do my part': Windsor Regional Hospital now led by first female CEO

Karen Riddell takes over as CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital. (Source: WRH/X) Karen Riddell takes over as CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital. (Source: WRH/X)
Karen Riddell has officially taken over the top job from David Musyj who is now acting CEO for London Health Sciences Centre.

"I'm honoured to be asked," Riddell said Wednesday during a virtual news conference. "I bring to the table the perspective of the frontline nurse."

Musyj, who had been CEO for 17 years, comes from a legal background.

Riddell quipped having a female CEO was "long overdue" while then adding there have only been two previous CEO's since realignment: Martin Girash and Musyj.

More to come.

