'I'm angry': Windsor union reps react to government legislation regarding Ontario education workers

Darlene Sawchuk (right) says the past few weeks have been consumed by negotiations and strike prep. She’s not sure what the next few days will hold in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Darlene Sawchuk (right) says the past few weeks have been consumed by negotiations and strike prep. She’s not sure what the next few days will hold in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver