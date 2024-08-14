WINDSOR
    HVAC system donated to Matthew House, community BBQ fundraiser held

    Matthew House Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Matthew House Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Matthew House has received a donation from Absolute Comfort Control Services, providing new HVAC equipment and installation services.

    The donation is in an effort to ensure it can be comfortable and functional all year-round.

    “We are thrilled to support Matthew House in their incredible work,” said Bryan Hazzard, president of Absolute Comfort.

    “By donating these HVAC units, we hope to improve the living conditions of refugees in our community.”

    Matthew House Windsor provides basic needs, transitional housing and immigration settlement supports for unsponsored refugees going through the refugee claim process.

    “We are so thankful for the generosity of Absolute Comfort,” said Mike Morency, executive director of Matthew House. “Matthew House is a non-profit organization that does not receive government funding for its work. It is completely dependent on charitable individuals and partners to provide its services.”

    In addition to the donation of a complete HVAC system, a community BBQ fundraiser will be held to support Matthew House financially.

    It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is free, however donations are encouraged. Raffle prizes and giveaways will also be at the event.

    Matthew House, where the BBQ is taking place, is located at 3185 Forest Glade Drive, Windsor.

