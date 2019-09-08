

The mother of a LaSalle woman who died during Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas tells CTV News that her grandson and son-in-law are now in Nassau.

Josie McDonagh, the mother of Alishia Liolli, says her daughter’s 17-month-old son and husband are safe and trying to get a flight to Canada.

McDonagh is trying to also get her daughter’s body home to Canada.

She says Liolli’s body remains at an Abaco Islands clinic.