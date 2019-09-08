Husband, son of Hurricane Dorian victim trying to get back to Canada
Alishia Liolli is seen in an undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO-Alysha Cardinale-Soderberg)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 3:27PM EDT
The mother of a LaSalle woman who died during Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas tells CTV News that her grandson and son-in-law are now in Nassau.
Josie McDonagh, the mother of Alishia Liolli, says her daughter’s 17-month-old son and husband are safe and trying to get a flight to Canada.
McDonagh is trying to also get her daughter’s body home to Canada.
She says Liolli’s body remains at an Abaco Islands clinic.