A local grandmother is begging for the federal government's help.

The fight come just days after tragic news her daughter died after Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco Islands island, where the family was last seen together.

CTV News spoke exclusively to Alishia Liolli’s mother Josie McDonagh.

Liolli was working as a special education teacher living in the Bahamas with her husband and 17-month-old son.

McDonagh says she hasn't yet grieved that loss as she continues to fight for her loved ones.

“I'm so heartbroken,” she says.

McDonagh says she is trying to get her body returned to Canada.

She is also fighting to get her 17-month-old grandson Evans back home.

McDonagh says the Canadian Embassy hasn’t been doing enough.

“Let Alishia come home now and my grandson. Please do something about it.”

Global Affairs Canada states: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizen who has died in the Bahamas in the area affected by Hurricane Dorian. Canadian consular officials are providing assistance to the family at this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be released.”

MP Brian Masse says his office has been in direct contact with the Minister of Immigration office and emergency consular affairs.

“In the immediacy, we need to a try to do our best to help the family's wishes in regards to Alishia. And the second thing is her son and the extended family are taking care of as well too,” Masse says.

“Those are very important things now and hopefully we get to a longer term solution with regard to their final settlement in Canada if those are their wishes.”

McDonagh says she made a promise to her daughter and wants to fulfill it. “I’ll be missing my daughter. She left my beautiful grandson evens. I did promise her I would take care of him in case something happened.”