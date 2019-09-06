A crowdfunding page for the family of a LaSalle woman who died in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian has already exceeded its fundraising goal of $25,000.

Alishia Sabrina Liolli, 27, was living in the Bahamas with her husband, three step-children and 17-month-old son, who is also a Canadian citizen.

Her family confirmed Thursday that she died in the devastating Category 5 hurricane. The other family members survived.

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised over $35,000.

The money is intended to raise the funds necessary to bring Liolli home to her family and the rest will go to the vocational training centre where she worked.

“Any funds that may not be used for her transportation will be donated to the Every Child Counts School in Marsh Harbor Abaco, Bahamas,” said the post. “Those funds will be donated in Alishia's name to help rebuild the school that she worked at.”

Liolli worked at Starfish Enterprises Training Centre, under the umbrella of Every Child Counts in Abaco. She helped young adults with disabilities enhance work and life skills.

Hurricane Dorian stalled over Abaco and Grand Bahama, pounding the islands for a day and a half with winds up to 295 km/h and torrential rain.

The hurricane has claimed the lives of at least 30 people in the Bahamas and the death toll is expected to rise.

With a file from the Associated Press.