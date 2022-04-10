Humane society waives adoption fees for cats rescued from hoarding situations

The humane society in Windsor-Essex is waiving adoption fees for a number of cats that were rescued from hoarding situations.

In recent months, the organization teamed up with the province’s animal welfare service to address “two major hoarding situations” where a number of cats were removed, according to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

According to shelter Operations Manager Rachel Dottermann, the cats are scared and confused — and whomever adopts them needs to be a bit more patient in getting them adapted to their new environment.

“We definitely have found ourselves with a community of cats in our facility that came out of some unusual situations and these are cats that generally get looked over just based on their lack of socialization from the situations they came from,” she says.

A feline at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society that is ready to be adopted. (Sanjay Maru / CTV News)“So we're just trying to help get some notice for them and hopefully get them into homes that will understand they may need a little more time,” Dottermann adds.

Dotterman says there are between eight and 15 cats that need new homes.

To help them get matched with an owner, the humane society is waiving adoption fees for the felines. Adoption fees for adult cats normally costs $155.

“We do spay and neuter, microchip and deworm all of these cats. That’s still included for all of them," Dottermann says.

"We’re just waiving those fees to hopefully get some more interest and get them into homes,” she adds.