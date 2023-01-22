Humane society celebrates year of the rabbit by waiving some adoption fees
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is celebrating the Chinese New Year by waiving adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs.
The Year of the Rabbit began Sunday and officials at the animal shelter say the promotion will last through the rest of January.
“Shelters across North America have been flooded with rabbits over the last year or two,” said executive director Melanie Coulter. “Guinea pigs as well. There are far more of them coming in and needing homes than homes available. So this is a good way to hopefully find homes for some of them and be able to bring in some others who are looking for homes.”
Coulter said people can check the animals out in person on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons or they can visit the humane society website 24/7 and apply online.
“I think the thing about rabbits that people mistake is that they really think of them as large hamsters and that’s really not the case.”
“If you’re thinking of a rabbit, much more applicable to think of them as a vegetarian cat as opposed to a large hamster.”
She continued, “Guinea pigs are really social and interactive. Guinea pigs actually can be great pets for families because they tend to be less nippy. They’re a little bit better with being held than rabbits are so they both have their unique traits but both can be great additions to a household.”
