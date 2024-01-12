Human remains unearthed by excavation crew

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating after human remains were found on Grand River Line in Dover Township.

According to police, bones were found by a company doing excavation between Winterline Road and Crow Road.

The forensic unit was called in to take images and collect the bones. Everything has since been forwarded to the Office of the Chief Coroner for further examination.

Police said so far, signs point to the bones being historical in nature and there is no concern for public safety.