Hub of Opportunities acquires new truck to aid in food recovery and distribution
Food rescue and distribution in Windsor-Essex got a big boost Thursday at the UHC- Hub of Opportunities.
A 2024 Mack refrigerated straight truck was unveiled at the organization’s headquarters.
The new Plentiful Harvest food rescue vehicle will go into immediate service, rescuing produce from local greenhouses and farmers. Those goods will help feed thousands of residents in Ontario – rather than end up as refuse.
The truck, valued at over $200,000, was acquired through donations by multiple community partners in the public and private sector.
June Muir is the CEO of the UHC- Hub of Opportunities, and is thankful for continued community support that ensures the organization’s cause.
"Food Banks Canada was our major sponsor and I want to give them a huge 'thank you',” said Muir. “And, it wasn't for the full amount so we had to reach out to Unifor National, Unifor 444, and, of course, Eric Katman. So, all these funders made it possible - and a big thank you."
Since inception, the Plentiful Harvest program, working with the Hub of Opportunities and other partners, has rescued over 30 million pounds of produce that would have been reduced to waste.
Instead, these vital resources have helped to sustain those in need and the most vulnerable in our community.
