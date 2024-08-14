Howard Avenue to be closed

Howard Avenue will be closed to traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

This closure will be in place until further notice, according to Amico Adaptive Synergies.

Howard Avenue will be completely closed with no access from Kenilworth Drive to South Cameron Boulevard.

More closures will also be coming up, with at least a 48 hour notice before it takes place.

Kenilworth Drive will be closed at Howard Avenue from Aug. 29 until Sept. 4 and again from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.

South Cameron will also experience a full closure from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.