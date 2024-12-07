Three people with outstanding warrants arrested by CK police

Chatham-Kent police arrested three people with outstanding warrants on Friday.

According to police, a 37-year-old-man attended police headquarters around 2:30 p.m. and turned himself in to the police. The man was wanted on several charges.

Then, around 3:40 p.m., Chatham-Kent police found a wanted 41-year-old woman on King Street in Chatham, and she was arrested and released with a future court date.

And just before 9 p.m., police located a 65-year-old man on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg. Officers confirmed the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The Wallaceburg man was arrested and released with a future court date.