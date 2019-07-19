

CTV Windsor





It costs a lot more money to live in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average price of a home sold in June jumped to $337,923.

That is a jump of nearly $35,000 over April 2018.

Stats show 629 properties sold in June, down 1.4 per cent from last year.

PadMapper also reports the cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor increased 15.5 per cent in June compared to June 2018.

That is the largest increase of any Canadian city.

Still, Windsor remains one of the most affordable markets in the country according to the apartment rental search engine, which lists monthly and yearly rental rates.

PadMapper says the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $820 a month.

The rate for a two-bedroom is $990 a month.