WINDSOR
Windsor

    • House fire out on Marentette Avenue

    Fire in the 600 block of Marentette Avenue on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Fire in the 600 block of Marentette Avenue on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)
    Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire on Marentette Avenue.

    It took place in the 600 block of Marentette Avenue near Wyandotte Street East around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    Windsor police were also on scene.

    No injuries have been reported.

    CTV News has reached out to Windsor fire and police for more details.

    ~ With files from AM800's Rob Hindi.

