House fire near downtown causes $350,000 in damage, cause undetermined

Three people have been displaced after an overnight house fire destroyed their home.

Windsor fire crews responded to the blaze near downtown at Church Street and Grove Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 400 block of Church Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and an investigator attended the scene.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and the damage from the fire is estimated at $350,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.