House fire near downtown causes $350,000 in damage, cause undetermined
Three people have been displaced after an overnight house fire destroyed their home.
Windsor fire crews responded to the blaze near downtown at Church Street and Grove Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Fire crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 400 block of Church Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and an investigator attended the scene.
Fire officials say there were no injuries and the damage from the fire is estimated at $350,000.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, including more weapons and fighter-pilot training.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Kitchener
-
Hwy. 401 westbound reopens outside Cambridge, Ont. following crash
Police have reopened a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle resulted in a closure closure.
-
Exclusive experience: Members-only bar opens in Waterloo
A new bar in Uptown Waterloo is offering an exclusive experience based around a members-only model.
-
40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.
London
-
Drug trafficking trial puts elderly couple behind bars
A London, Ont. courtroom heard Friday that from a so-called “hobby farm” near Newbury, drugs were being housed and trafficked.
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
A dry summer: Neighbourhood pool at risk of not opening as it waits for a federal grant
A neighbourhood pool in west London, Ont. may not be able to open this year because the federal funding it depends on every year to hire lifeguards has not come through.
Barrie
-
Fake ‘Hospital Activity Guide’ circulating in Simcoe County: SMH
Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Alliston is warning residents about fraudulent activity within the community regarding an advertising opportunity.
-
Simcoe County victims conned out of thousands of dollars with gift card scams
Residents in Simcoe County are being warned of scams involving the purchase of gift cards.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, one new fire reported Saturday
There is one new confirmed fire in the Northeast Region as of Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.
-
Already displaced by fire, Sudbury woman victim of attempted break-in at hotel
A tenant displaced in the downtown Sudbury fire last month said her hotel is denying her request to move her room to a centralized location following an attempted break-in.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four men injured in ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police say four men were located on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, including more weapons and fighter-pilot training.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotline
Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.
-
Winning $22M Lotto Max ticket sold online in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up to an email informing them they're $22 million richer.
Montreal
-
Once 'forgotten,' Oujé-Bougoumou Cree watch nervously as wildfire threatens community
Three of the province's nine Cree communities are threatened by wildfires, including Waswanipi and Mistissini. But only Oujé-Bougoumou, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal, has been evacuated completely.
-
Mohawk council divisions may complicate toxic dump cleanup in Kanesatake, Que.
There is a divide at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake that seems bound to complicate the process of cleaning up a toxic dump that has the potential to hurt the wider environment north of Montreal.
-
Bloc calls for greater flexibility in employment insurance as forest fires burn in Quebec
The fierce battle to protect Quebec communities from forest fires continues on the ground as the Quebec forest fire fighting society (SOPFEU) reported 123 active forest fires on Saturday morning, nearly half of which were out of control. At last count, more than 13,500 residents remain evacuated, mainly in Chibougamau and Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Northern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
IQF frozen Whole Raspberries and Antioxidant Blend recalled for norovirus risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
'If it walks like a PC attack ad': Out-of-province group attacks Manitoba NDP leader in advertising campaign
An ad campaign from an out-of-province group is fanning the political flames in Manitoba.
-
Broadway fountain pays tribute to Shoal Lake 40 First Nation
A downtown fountain has undergone a facelift to honour Winnipeg's water source.
Calgary
-
Investigators on scene of early-morning fire in vacant Bowness building
Police and fire crews are investigating after a structure fire at a vacant building in Bowness early Saturday morning.
-
Surge ride fourth-quarter heroics by Stef Smith to topple Ottawa
Stef Smith got hot in the fourth quarter, leading the Calgary Surge to an 86-79 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks in CEBL action Friday at WinSport.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, including more weapons and fighter-pilot training.
Edmonton
-
'Situation has escalated': Edson residents ordered to evacuate because of wildfire
For the second time in about a month, residents of Edson were told to leave town Friday night because of a wildfire.
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
Edmonton sees record-setting heat Friday and more expected in Alberta this weekend
Edmonton has set a new record high for June 9th. The city reached 30.8 degrees Friday afternoon, breaking the old record of 30.6 set in 1913.
Vancouver
-
How a Facebook comment about fish and chips led to an ethics complaint against an elected official in B.C.
The Moby Dick restaurant has been serving up its famous fish and chips on the White Rock promenade since it was founded by the Mueller family in 1975. But one local city councillor clearly isn’t a fan.
-
Driver plows through entrance of West Vancouver Whole Foods
Authorities in West Vancouver say it's lucky more people were not harmed when a driver crashed his car through the entrance of a Whole Foods Friday, coming to a stop in the busy produce section.
-
Big Vancouver Chinatown development 'likely' nearing approval despite community pushback
Developer Beedie Living's condo tower was originally voted down by the City of Vancouver's Development Permit Board in 2017, but a challenge in B.C. Supreme Court and a shift in community sentiment have given the project new life.