WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters were called to a west end house fire Friday afternoon that investigators believe to be suspicious.

Crews were on scene in the 3500 block of Peter Street for the upgraded vacant structure fire.

Firefighters knocked down the fire, but were still dealing with hot spots Friday afternoon.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says heavy equipment was brought in to assist crews with the hot spots.

Lee says there were two fires at the address, one in the garage and one in the house.

The garage fire is estimated at $25,000 and the house at $75,000.

Windsor police were also on scene.

Lee says the investigation is ongoing but the fire is considered suspicious.