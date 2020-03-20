LONDON, ONT. -- Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) says visitors are being restricted to only patients who require end-of-life care starting Saturday.

These patients are limited to one visitor at a time, the hospital, HDGH says, and all visitors must be over the age of 18.

Officials say the decision did not come easily, but they worked closed with the Patient and Family Advisory Council chair to ensure the organization had proactive responses to some of its anticipated questions and concerns.

A letter and document have been given to HDGH patients and families notifying them of the change.

There is also a phone line for any questions that patients or families may have. This number is 519-257-5111 ext. 74747 and a voicemail can be left.

Signage will also be updated at its two entrances.

Officials say they are also establishing a Family Support Team that will provide companionship and support for patients. The west-end hospital is also exploring technological solutions to help provide communication between patients and loved ones.