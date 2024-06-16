WINDSOR
    • Hot, sticky conditions expected this week

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Dolores Dee) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Dolores Dee)
    Partly cloudy conditions are expected Sunday, clearing later in the day with a high of 30 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 20 degrees.

    Conditions heat up Monday. Environment Canada warns hot and humid conditions are expected Monday morning and will last the week.

    Mainly cloudy skies Monday morning with a chance of showers and a high of 35 degrees, feeling more like the low 40s due to humidity.

    Officials are warning to watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Sunday: Clearing early this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning. High 30 except 24 near Lake Erie. UV index 10 or very high.

    Sunday night: Clear. Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 20.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 35 except 26 near Lake Erie. Humidex 40.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High 32.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

