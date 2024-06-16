Hot, sticky conditions expected this week
Partly cloudy conditions are expected Sunday, clearing later in the day with a high of 30 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 20 degrees.
Conditions heat up Monday. Environment Canada warns hot and humid conditions are expected Monday morning and will last the week.
Mainly cloudy skies Monday morning with a chance of showers and a high of 35 degrees, feeling more like the low 40s due to humidity.
Officials are warning to watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.
Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast
Sunday: Clearing early this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning. High 30 except 24 near Lake Erie. UV index 10 or very high.
Sunday night: Clear. Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 20.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 35 except 26 near Lake Erie. Humidex 40.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 32.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 33.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
Global study ranks two Canadian cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Prince William shares childhood photo of him and King Charles III for Father's Day
Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.
Maine police kill armed man after a night of gunfire and burned homes
A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
Your father’s diet before you were born could have affected your health, a new study suggests
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Clooney and Roberts help Biden raise US$30 million-plus at a star-studded Hollywood gala
Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden that took in a record US$30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
East Coast authorities working on warning signs for great white sharks
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
Police want to speak with man about reported sexual assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man as part of a sexual assault investigation in Waterloo.
'It brings our culture together': European soccer championships good for local business
More than 100 people gathered at the Croatian-Canadian National Sports Centre on Westminster Drive in London, Ont. to watch Croatia take on Spain Saturday.
-
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV claimed the lives of two people, just west of Strathroy.
Developmental service cuts programs, announces layoffs due to lack of funding
A family support service organization is eliminating dozens of jobs and closing two programs, citing a lack of funding from the Ford government as the catalyst.
-
A delivery driver has been handed a costly ticket for passing a school bus as it picked up students.
-
Sunday is Father's Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special occasion around Barrie with Dad.
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
Video shows northern Ont. storm hammer shoreline, breaking dock
The owner of a northern Ont. camp is continuing to clean up after an intense storm that prompted a tornado warning Thursday ripped through the area breaking his dock and downing trees.
One person in custody after armed Manitoulin Island standoff
The armed standoff that created a large police presence on Manitoulin Island on Saturday morning has ended peacefully and one suspect is in custody, police confirmed to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
Sault paramedics bring pickets to BBQ to protest stalled contract talks
Paramedics in Sault Ste. Marie showed their displeasure with a lack of contract negotiations Friday.
Here's what you need to know about next week's heatwave
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
Thrift store in Ottawa offering finds for good cause
A thrift store in Ottawa is offering a selection of second hand good finds and it’s all for a good cause.
Motion at Ottawa accessibility committee recommends ending e-scooter program next year
Ottawa's accessibility advisory committee will consider a motion that would ask the city not to bring back electric scooters next year, over concerns they pose a risk to pedestrians and people with disabilities.
Toronto politicians, advocates and other prominent figures share important lesson imparted by their fathers
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
A 'brazen daylight shooting': 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Scarborough during fight, say police
Toronto police are appealing for witnesses and information as they deploy a “significant amount of resources” into the investigation of the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Montreal shelters full as demand grows for homeless population
With July 1 moving day coming, homeless shelters in Montreal are having to turn people away from their doors as demand is 'on steroids' in 2024.
Quebec FX workers say budget cuts will threaten local industry
More than 8,000 workers in Montreal's film post-production industry are sounding alarm bells about what Quebec's last budget will do to the city's status as an international multimedia hub.
New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Oilers avoid sweep, thump Panthers 8-1 in Game 4 of Stanley Cup final
The Oilers still have life in the Stanley Cup final. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as Edmonton thumped Florida 8-1 on Saturday to cut the Panthers' lead in the best-of-seven title series to 3-1.
As it happened: How the Oilers crushed the Panthers to force Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers' offence exploded in Game 4 to beat the Florida Panthers 8-1.
'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
B.C. Lions collect first victory of the season, beat Calgary Stampeders 26-17
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday.
Here’s what we know about the 5 new hotspots on the broken water main: City of Calgary
Late Friday afternoon, the City of Calgary held a media availability to deliver an update on the status of the 16 Avenue water main break that delivered shocking news.
'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
A wooly good day: Sask Parks recruit new landscaping experts
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
Construction halts on long awaited care home in Grenfell, Sask.
Construction has halted on a long awaited care home in Grenfell.
BC Lions win home opener
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday. Expectations for the team were high coming into the CFL season and last week's loss to the Toronto Argonauts took many onlookers by surprise.
'Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes' Environment Canada says as funnel clouds spotted in Fraser Valley
Weather watchers took in some rare sights Saturday as storms brought an array of meteorological phenomena to the Lower Mainland.
Crews recover body of missing boater in Mission, B.C.
Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a boater who was missing and presumed dead Saturday in Mission, B.C.
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
Images released of suspect who allegedly hit Victoria mall employee in the face with skateboard
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos and is appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard with a skateboard.
Witnesses report pea-sized hail as storm hits parts of B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada says storms tracking over British Columbia's south coast brought hail to the region today, with one witness reporting pellets the size of large peas blanketing his local streets.
Shell processing plant ceases operations, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
Community comes together for Three Fathers Run in Moncton
Around 500 runners and walkers gathered along Moncton's riverfront Sunday morning to pay their respects and honour the city's three fallen heroes.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.