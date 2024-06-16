Hot, sticky conditions expected this week

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Sunday, clearing later in the day with a high of 30 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 20 degrees.

Conditions heat up Monday. Environment Canada warns hot and humid conditions are expected Monday morning and will last the week.

Mainly cloudy skies Monday morning with a chance of showers and a high of 35 degrees, feeling more like the low 40s due to humidity.

Officials are warning to watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Sunday: Clearing early this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning. High 30 except 24 near Lake Erie. UV index 10 or very high.

Sunday night: Clear. Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 35 except 26 near Lake Erie. Humidex 40.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 32.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.