'Hot in Here' singer Nelly announced for Caesars Windsor

Grammy Award-winning rap singer Nelly is booked for Caesars Windsor this fall.

Nelly hits The Colosseum stage on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

The diamond-selling, multi-platinum artist stepped onto the music scene in 2000.

His newest album, the country-inspired Heartland, made Billboard’s Top 10 on the Country Albums chart, and his hit song “Dilemma” off 2002’s Nellyville has crossed one billion views on YouTube. In 2016, Nelly’s Country Grammar album and hit song “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line both achieved Diamond status.

Over his career, Nelly has performed on NBC’s The Voice, The American Music Awards, ABC’s Greatest Hits, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Some of his greatest hits include “Hot in Here,” “Dilemma,” “Country Grammar,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Just a Dream,” “Cruise,” and “Millionaire.”

The RIAA Ranks Nelly as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, with over 21 million albums sold in the United States. In 2009, Billboard ranked him third on their Top Artist of the Decade list.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for Nelly. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.