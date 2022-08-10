Hot and sunny weather expected for Windsor Wednesday

A sunrise over Lake Erie in August 2022 is seen in this viewer-submitted photo. (Source: Mary McLean Easter) A sunrise over Lake Erie in August 2022 is seen in this viewer-submitted photo. (Source: Mary McLean Easter)

How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years

With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.

