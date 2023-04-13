Homegrown Olympian Meghan Agosta returns to Windsor to Play for a Cure

She calls Vancouver, B.C. home now, but four-time Olympic medalist Meghan Agosta’s back where it all began this weekend, in Windsor, Ont. to participate in the annual Play for a Cure all-star game.

“These are my grassroots and this is where hockey started for me,” Agosta said. “To be able to come back and raise money for something like cancer research is really special to me.”

The forward holds three gold and a silver medal playing for Canada in the winter Olympics – most recently in Pyeongchang in 2018.

She said being able to participate in events like this mean more to her than the hardware.

“It’s not about the gold medals or stuff that I’ve won,” she said. “It’s about trying to inspire the younger generations to do something special with their lives.”

Play for a Cure itself boasts a similar mandate – with sights set on raising awareness and money for local, collaborative cancer research.

“We want to help the hospital build and support cancer research at the new hospital,” said Event Chair Jeff Casey, “which will help future patients, my kids, my grandkids, your grandkids for generations to come.”

The event has raised more than $600,000 since its inception in 2018.

The reason for the success? Everyone’s lives have been touched by cancer in one way or another, Casey answered.

“You will not be able to find a person that is not aware of somebody else that has been affected by the disease,” he said. “So everyone is on board with finding a cure.”

Agosto said she looks forward to being par of something “that is close to a lot of people.”

She takes to the ice with other hockey stars - like Adam Graves, Marty McSorley, and more – Friday night at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle, Ont.

Tickets are $20 and are available online.