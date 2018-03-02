

A hold and secure has been lifted at a Leamington school.

York Region OPP notified Essex County OPP of an undisclosed threat Friday morning. Police then went to the school as a precaution.

There are at least three Cardinal Carter schools in Ontario, so the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board ws erring on the side of caution.

No one was allowed to go in or out of the school during the hold and secure.

WECDSB spokesperson Stephen Fields says parents did not need to report to the school. Business carried on as normal within the school. It was not a lockdown.

It was put in place just after the 8:15 a.m. bell time and was lifted before 11 a.m.