WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hillman Marsh prepared to celebrate birding season

    Black-bellied Plovers. (Source: ERCA) Black-bellied Plovers. (Source: ERCA)
    Share

    The Essex Region Conservation Authority is preparing for an influx of birders migrating to the region to snap, track and catch glimpses of special species in Leamington.

    ERCA and Hillman Marsh Conservation Area will welcome enthusiasts from May 1 – May 21 for the Shorebird Celebration with a number of special hikes and activities planned in partnership with the Ontario Field Ornithologists (OFO).Hillman Marsh in Leamington, Ont. on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    “We are thankful for our longstanding partnership with OFO who generously provide tips on how to identify these stunning shorebirds,” said Danielle Breault Stuebing, ERCA’s director of communications and outreach services, in a news release. “We are so happy to welcome them back.”

    Hillman Marsh is an important destination for bird watchers as the wetland is unique in its ability to attract migrating shorebirds. ERCA points to the area’s mudflats for nutrition and the wetland’s ability to act as a resting area as combining factors that are an annual attraction for birds – bringing them close to the shoreline for patient photographers.

    “Combined with Point Pelee National Park’s ‘Festival of Birds’, the birding opportunities in the Pelee/Hillman region during spring migration are unparalleled,” said Breault Stuebing.

    Events are planned as follows:

    • May 5 at 10 a.m., Bird Names presentation in Anishinaabemowin with Joseph Pitawanakwat.
    • May 8 & May 11 at 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Jean Iron, renowned Shorebird expert, will host Shorebird Identification Hikes
    • May 9 & May 16, at 2:30 p.m., Jess Rose, ERCA Environmental Educator, will host ‘Birding for Beginners’ Hikes
    • Wednesdays & Saturdays, OFO will help guests identify shorebirds from the Shorebird Viewing Blind

    Entrance fees are $10 per vehicle or special birding passes are available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News