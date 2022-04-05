Highway 401 westbound lanes reopen after transport truck fire: Chatham-Kent OPP

A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change

Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver