No injuries were reported after a tractor trailer fire in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a vehicle fire on the 401 on Thursday at about 1 a.m.

The tractor trailer caught fire in the eastbound lanes near the 95-kilometre marker and necessitated a full eastbound closure of the highway overnight and into the morning.

An extensive cleanup and removal of the vehicles load of produce was conducted.

The highway reopened after 9 a.m.