Highway 401 reopens in Chatham-Kent after tractor trailer fire
Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a truck fire on the 401 on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 9:36AM EST
No injuries were reported after a tractor trailer fire in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a vehicle fire on the 401 on Thursday at about 1 a.m.
The tractor trailer caught fire in the eastbound lanes near the 95-kilometre marker and necessitated a full eastbound closure of the highway overnight and into the morning.
An extensive cleanup and removal of the vehicles load of produce was conducted.
The highway reopened after 9 a.m.