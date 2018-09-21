

Windsor police say they discovered a quantity of contraband drugs after a traffic stop in the downtown core.

Police say a female driver and a man in the passenger seat appeared to be involved in activity consistent with drug trafficking in the area of Wyandotte St. West and Pelissier St. on Wednesday.

The license plate on the vehicle was registered to another car and police claim the woman had an outstanding warrant.

Manuel Hernandez, 51, and 30-year-old Brittney Michos, both from Windsor, face a number of drug related offences including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

During the stop, police say they found suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as marijuana, miscellaneous pills and methadone. Police also seized $17,000 in cash.

The Windsor Police Service says the traffic stop was part of downtown enforcement initiative over the last two days, which resulted in several arrests.

In an unrelated case, police discovered meth and an airsoft pistol after an arrest for an outstanding warrant in the 300 block of Glengarry Ave. on Thursday.

35-year-old Justin Kazamarkski faces a number of charges including drug possession and two firearm-related breaches.

The Windsor Police Service says it continues to stress the importance of teamwork with community partners to keep the community safe, and encourages residents to report suspicious activity.