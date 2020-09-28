WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Amherstburg resident turned $1 into 100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers.

Chris Inch won in the Sept. 15 Lotto Max draw.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encoredraw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg.