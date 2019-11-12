WINDSOR – Four tractor trailers and two other vehicles were involved in a crash that temporarily closed a section of Highway 401 in Windsor.

Essex County OPP responded to the multi-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at the merge lane from Highway 3 around 10 a.m. onTuesday.

Police say one truck jackknifed, causing a total closure of the eastbound lanes for approximately three hours.

There were no injuries reported and the highway has since reopened.

