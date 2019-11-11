ESSEX COUNTY, Ont. – Essex County OPP are warning drivers after several crashes and incidents of losing control due to the snow.

Police say officers are responding to several minor collisions, including a number of vehicles having lost control on Highway 401.

Windsor police say roads are also slick in the city. Salt trucks have been out since early Monday morning.

LaSalle police say the westbound lanes of Laurier Parkway were closed between Diotte Street and Malden Road for a construction vehicle on its side. It has since reopened. There are no injuries reported at this time.

Caution is suggested when driving, officers say to allow extra time to get your destination.

Reducing speed and increasing the distance between your vehicle and others around you will ensure you arrive at your destinations safely.

First snowfall of the season! Roads are slick. Salt trucks have been out since early this morning, be patient, slow down. Drive according to conditions. #YQGTraffic #Amherstburg ^08421 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 11, 2019