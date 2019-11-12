WINDSOR -- City of Windsor officials are asking residents and drivers to be patient as crews work hard to remove snow off streets.

Plows will continue to clear the main arterial routes of Windsor Tuesday morning and expect to start on residential areas and side streets later Tuesday.

Drivers are also asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and to give operators plenty of room, as following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility.

Some roads are still slick and motorists are asked to use extra caution and reduce their speed, especially approaching intersections.

City officials are also reminding everyone that all sidewalks are to be cleared within 12 hours after snow fall and ice formation occur for residential property owners and within four hours for commercial property owners.

Residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor by-laws.

For anyone looking to help, the city’s Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program still needs volunteers.

For information on snow removal or any other City service, call 311 or visit citywindsor.ca.