Highway 401 reopens after crash in Chatham-Kent
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:26AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:24AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
It appears a truck flipped onto its side on the 401, west of Boomfield Road on Thursday.
One eastbound lane of the 401 was closed, but it reopened later Thursday morning.
No word on injuries.