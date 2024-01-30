WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Highway 401 on-ramp reopens after truck fire

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    OPP have reopened an on-ramp in Tilbury after a transport truck fire.

    Police say the truck fire took place on the eastbound Highway 401 on-ramp from the Tilbury On Route.

    No injuries were reported.

    The on-ramp was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News