Highway 401 in Tilbury closed due to collision
BREAKING Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.
'Dry promotions': Here's what a money expert recommends when the title outweighs the paycheck
Here's how to navigate a 'dry promotion' in your employment, according to a money expert on CTV's Your Morning.
Ahead of speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in a Pennsylvania court filing that he's endorsing Trump
Ahead of a planned speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.
Vision loss, high cholesterol among growing list of risk factors for dementia, review says
Vision loss and high cholesterol are two of the newest risk factors that have been identified as early indicators of dementia, a leading medical journal has found.
Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Could 2 NASA astronauts be stuck at the space station until next year? A decision is imminent
Will two NASA astronauts return to Earth soon in their troubled Boeing capsule? Or wait at the International Space Station for a ride home next year with SpaceX?
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Police release photo after Cambridge jewelry store theft
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify a male after a theft at a Cambridge jewelry store.
Car driven into building in south London
The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest. Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.
Pedestrian killed in collision outside of Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 7:33 a.m. emergency services were called to a collision involving pickup truck and pedestrian on Potter’s Road.
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
Muskoka man faces hefty fine for possessing 3 black bear gall bladders
A Gravenhurst resident has been fined $6,500 for illegally possessing black bear parts, as part of the Ontario government's efforts to protect black bear populations.
Barrie Fair returns with midway rides, livestock shows, and demolition derby
The annual Barrie Fair returns to the Essa Agriplex in Thornton this weekend, with midway rides, livestock shows, tractor pulls, vendors, artisans and a demolition derby.
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 reopens Friday afternoon following fatal crash in West Nipissing
Highway 17 reopened Friday afternoon after a fatal crash Friday morning involving two passenger vehicles in West Nipissing.
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
First Nation in northwestern Ont. moves ahead with permanent bridge, all-season road
The Ontario government is partnering with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the federal government to build a permanent bridge across the Berens River and an all-season road to Pikangikum First Nation.
Sudbury couple wins lottery's second prize with 'special' numbers
A Sudbury couple who has been playing the lottery together since Lotto 6/49 began received their first big win.
Spike in forest fires in the northeast in the last 24 hours
There have been a dozen new forest fires since its last report, Ontario Forest Fires said Thursday evening. That includes four late Wednesday evening and eight on Thursday.
Boy, 13, facing charges after 2 people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que.
Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.
17-year-old facing charges in connection with fatal crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.
A 17-year-old is facing charges related to dangerous operations causing death and bodily harm after a fatal rollover that took place in May, leaving one dead and five others with serious injuries in Sharbot Lake, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO Station suspended for second day
As the federal government moves into to end a rail labour dispute that has caused supply chain issues across the country, some commuters in the Toronto area are still feeling the effects of the job action.
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
Rail stoppage: Montreal commuters eye alternatives as trains halted for second day
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
Police investigate shooting at Montreal salon where owner was killed last year
Montreal police are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
Teen charged in second machete attack: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested three youths in connection with a pair of machete attacks in Winnipeg, including one who was previously charged with causing life-altering injuries to a 15-year-old male.
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
Teaming up with technology: Winnipeg using fancy quads to gather data to improve city sidewalks
New technology will be rolling down a sidewalk near you in the next few months, as the City of Winnipeg works to improve walking surfaces.
Crash closes Mill Woods Road and 23 Avenue on Friday
A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.
Jasper businesses shift focus to reopening as fire risks fade
The road to recovery is starting to clear for businesses in Jasper, Alta., a month after some 25,000 visitors and residents were forced to flee a raging wildfire.
Investigation into Calgary man's death sees second person charged
Calgary police have laid additional charges in the death of a man who vanished last August.
More murder charges laid in death of Calgary man
RCMP have laid more charges in the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found in Rocky View County in the spring.
Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return to Calgary on Monday
The City of Calgary is launching into another round of strict water restrictions next week, as crews work to repair sections of pipe in the Bearspaw feeder main.
B.C. woman dies in collision near Indian Head, Sask., 2 sent to hospital
A woman from B.C. died in a collision between an SUV and a semi near Indian Head, Sask. on Thursday.
Mainstreet Equity warns its renters that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
'It's just tough': Riders fall short to Toronto Argonauts 20-19
Lirim Hajrullahu's single on the game's final play earned Toronto a wild 20-19 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday night.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Mountie stabbed, suspect shot during altercation in Richmond, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a Richmond RCMP officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot Thursday.
Police find 40 kilograms of drugs, $500,000 cash in largest-ever seizure in Prince George, B.C.
Mounties in Prince George say they've made the largest drug seizure in their detachment's history.
Historic B.C. water bomber arrives at Victoria museum
The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber has made it to its retirement home without a scratch.
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
Nova Scotia group wants a court to declare a First Nation's lobster fishery illegal
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
Company removes barriers on Dartmouth Cove trail after demands from Halifax, Build Nova Scotia
The company that put up barriers on parts of the Dartmouth Cove trail has removed them after letters from the Halifax Regional Municipality and Build Nova Scotia demanded they do so.
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.