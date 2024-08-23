WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Highway 401 in Tilbury closed due to collision

    A heavily damaged semi-truck following a collision near Tilbury, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) A heavily damaged semi-truck following a collision near Tilbury, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    The westbound lane of the 401 is closed near Tilbury as OPP tend to the aftermath of a three-vehicle collision.

    The crash involved two semi-trucks, one of which was heavily damaged and appears to have caught fire. A pickup also sustained considerable damage.

    There are no details on how the collision occurred and the condition of everyone involved.

    OPP is on location and continues to investigate.

    More to come.

