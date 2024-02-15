WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Highway 401 eastbound reopens after transport truck rollover

    A transport truck rolled over on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont. on Feb. 15, 2024. (Source: Windsor Car Spotters/Facebook) A transport truck rolled over on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont. on Feb. 15, 2024. (Source: Windsor Car Spotters/Facebook)
    All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent have reopened after a transport trucked rolled over Thursday morning, sending two people to hospital.

    According to Elgin County OPP, a transport truck was travelling down the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the the 76 kilometre marker in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent at approximately 6 a.m. when the truck briefly entered the centre median and rolled over. 

    The incident sent two people, the driver and a passenger, to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    As a result, Highway 401 eastbound lanes between Queens Line to Bloomfield Road were closed for several hours while police removed the vehicle, but have since been reopened.

    OPP are warning the public however that following the incident and arrival of emergency crews, drivers were slowing down or even stopping in live lanes of traffic in order to capture photos of the accident.

    "The last thing we need is another collision to happen," Const. Brett Phair said in a video posted to social media.

