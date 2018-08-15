

CTV Windsor





A driver from Toronto is without his wheels and driver’s license after Essex OPP alleged he was traveling 90 kilometers over the posted speed limit in Lakeshore.

An OPP officer was heading west near exit at Belle River Road around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The patrol officer noticed a vehicle approaching his unmarked cruiser from behind at a high rate of speed.

The radar was locked on the passing vehicle in excess of 190 kilometers an hour in a 100 kilometer per hour zone.

The vehicle was pulled over near Manning Road.

The driver is scheduled to be in a Windsor Court room on Oct. 15 to answer the charge of Racing a Motor Vehicle.

His driver's license has been suspended and his vehicle impounded for one week under the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.