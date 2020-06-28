WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 98 new cases of COVID-19, with 96 positive cases associated with one agri-farm that did asymptomotic testing this past week.

“The Health Unit is working closely with the owners/operators of the farm to notify all individual cases and ensure isolation accommodations are in place,” according to a WECHU statement.

The WECHU staff is expected to be on site Monday to conduct in-person assessment and follow up.

There have been1,492 cases, 863 resolved cases and 68 deaths to date in the region.

Acrodd Canada, there have been 103,032 cases, including 8,516 deaths, 64 per cent of people have now recovered.

"Labs across Canada have tested over 2,640,315 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, in her statement for Sunday.

