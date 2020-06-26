WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are five new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including one in the agri-farm sector.

The total is 1,374 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 839 people who have recovered.

Four cases are in the community, according to numbers released by the health unit on Friday morning.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the community transmission in the region remains low. The majority of the cases recently have been in the agri-farm sector and close contacts.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Six workplaces in the agriculture sector are in outbreak status – four in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

There is one long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake.