WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex Ravens president Glen Mills thought high school football would hit the ground running this fall. "Especially when OFSAA made the announcement that all sports were back on."

On Thursday OFSAA, the provincial governing body for high school sports, announced the return of all championships and festivals in 2021-22. However, a WECSSAA executive member has confirmed the French, English and Catholic boards have decided to sideline high school football.

"Football has been isolated. To say everything else is good but they're stopping football then it can't be because of COVID. There must be another reason," said Herman head coach Harry Lumley.

Mills suspects there may be some equipment or certification issues but isn’t sure how the decision was made. CTV reached out to the various boards. The catholic board did say they are looking at localizing the provincial return to school guidelines and will have more to say about sports and extra curriculars later this week.

Officials also say there has been discussion of possibly moving football to the spring.

"It's a big if," said Sonny Chantler.

He and others have been training hard for their return to sport. "Me being in grade 12 I've now missed my grade 11. I'm now probably going to miss my grade 12 year for football. Those are the two biggest years as far as recruitment goes. It just sucks."

Dean Facca is a year younger and shares in the disappointment. "When I hear it's cancelled. I don't know. It makes me upset coz my plan was to go to school with football."

Mills feels moving football to the spring could create tough decisions for dual sport athletes or those who play spring and fall football.

"Some kids will probably pick Ravens. Some high school. And if this is how it works there's going to be multiple cities around the province that are going to be in the same scenario."