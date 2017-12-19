

CTV Windsor





The former Canadian Linen Supply and Lufkin Rule building in Windsor is coming down.

The city’s chief building official filed emergency demolition orders against the heritage property on Caron Ave. on Monday.

John Revell says they've been monitoring the city-owned property for a while.

A back wall in the building collapsed on the weekend, and Revell says the property is considered “a real danger to the community.”

“I personally have been through the building with an engineer. There's a significant amount of rot in it, and with the structural brick work on the outside beginning to fail, it's too rough to work on, and it's too rough to repair" adds Revell.

Just a week ago, the building was temporarily spared the wrecking ball by the heritage committee to allow a potential deal 'one last chance'.

The city has owned the building at 673 Caron Avenue since 2008, when the last owner fell behind on property taxes.

Demolition will now take place in early January.