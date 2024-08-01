Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Windsor-Essex

Open:

The Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Tecumseh Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.

The Beer Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed:

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Public library branches

Most LCBO locations

CITY OF WINDSOR HOLIDAY HOURS

The City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 5 in observance of the Civic Holiday.

The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed. The 211 information centre is available 24/7.

Garbage and recycling collections

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed one day. No pickups will take place on Monday, Aug. 5.

Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots

Depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed.

Parks and recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed, except for already booked rentals or events.

Sandpoint Beach will be open, depending on weather and water quality, with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information on water quality can be found here.

Park-based splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) pool, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Pool and the WFCU Community pool will be closed.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East will be open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Online payment is still available on the City of Windsor’s website.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be closed.

Transit Windsor

Operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule. The customer service office will be closed.

THE MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT HOURS

Municipal offices and most services will be closed Monday, Aug. 5 in recognition of the Civic Holiday.

Arenas

Blenheim and Thames Campus Arenas are open for scheduled rentals. All other arenas are closed.

Arts and culture

Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, CKTickets Box Office, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Ridge House Museum, the Milner Heritage House, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace will be closed.

The “A-Musing Summer Camp – Storybook Adventurers” is running from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chatham Cultural Centre. Parents and guardians are asked to enter the Studio Two doors from the William Street parking lot.

Cemetery Operations

Cemeteries staff will be available on call for funeral homes needing at-need lot sales or internment orders.

CK Public Health

CK Public Health will be closed. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.

Due to the Public Health lab schedule, well water samples will be paused as of Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. until regular office hours resume on Aug. 6.

EarlyON

All EarlyON programs are closed.

Employment and Social Services

Employment and social services will be closed. The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is available 24/7.

Entegrus

Entegrus will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

Fleet Services

Fleet services will be closed.

Housing Services

Housing services will be closed.

Leaf and Yard Depots

All leaf and yard depots will be closed.

Library services

All Chatham-Kent Public Library branches will be closed.

Pools

Pools will be operating on their regular schedule. More information can be found here.

Provincial Offences Court

The provincial offences court will be closed. Fines can still be paid online at www.paytickets.ca.

Public Utilities Commission

The PUC will be closed.

Ride CK

All Ride CK transit services will not operate.

Riverview Gardens

Reception and administrative offices will be closed. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 at 519-352-4823.

Service Ontario

Both the Chatham and Dresden locations will be closed.

Tourism

CK Tourism will be closed. Visitor information can be found at www.visitck.ca.

Transfer Stations

All transfer stations will be closed.

Waste and Recycling

Waste collection will be delayed one day.