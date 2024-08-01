Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Windsor-Essex
Open:
The Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Tecumseh Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.
The Beer Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed:
Post offices
Banks
Government offices
Public library branches
Most LCBO locations
CITY OF WINDSOR HOLIDAY HOURS
The City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 5 in observance of the Civic Holiday.
The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed. The 211 information centre is available 24/7.
Garbage and recycling collections
Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed one day. No pickups will take place on Monday, Aug. 5.
Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.
Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots
Depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed.
Parks and recreation
Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed, except for already booked rentals or events.
Sandpoint Beach will be open, depending on weather and water quality, with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information on water quality can be found here.
Park-based splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) pool, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Pool and the WFCU Community pool will be closed.
The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park
Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)
The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East will be open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Parking Enforcement
Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Online payment is still available on the City of Windsor’s website.
Windsor Public Library
All library locations will be closed.
Museum Windsor
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be closed.
Transit Windsor
Operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule. The customer service office will be closed.
THE MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT HOURS
Municipal offices and most services will be closed Monday, Aug. 5 in recognition of the Civic Holiday.
Arenas
Blenheim and Thames Campus Arenas are open for scheduled rentals. All other arenas are closed.
Arts and culture
Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, CKTickets Box Office, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Ridge House Museum, the Milner Heritage House, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace will be closed.
The “A-Musing Summer Camp – Storybook Adventurers” is running from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chatham Cultural Centre. Parents and guardians are asked to enter the Studio Two doors from the William Street parking lot.
Cemetery Operations
Cemeteries staff will be available on call for funeral homes needing at-need lot sales or internment orders.
CK Public Health
CK Public Health will be closed. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.
Due to the Public Health lab schedule, well water samples will be paused as of Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. until regular office hours resume on Aug. 6.
EarlyON
All EarlyON programs are closed.
Employment and Social Services
Employment and social services will be closed. The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is available 24/7.
Entegrus
Entegrus will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.
Fleet Services
Fleet services will be closed.
Housing Services
Housing services will be closed.
Leaf and Yard Depots
All leaf and yard depots will be closed.
Library services
All Chatham-Kent Public Library branches will be closed.
Pools
Pools will be operating on their regular schedule. More information can be found here.
Provincial Offences Court
The provincial offences court will be closed. Fines can still be paid online at www.paytickets.ca.
Public Utilities Commission
The PUC will be closed.
Ride CK
All Ride CK transit services will not operate.
Riverview Gardens
Reception and administrative offices will be closed. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 at 519-352-4823.
Service Ontario
Both the Chatham and Dresden locations will be closed.
Tourism
CK Tourism will be closed. Visitor information can be found at www.visitck.ca.
Transfer Stations
All transfer stations will be closed.
Waste and Recycling
Waste collection will be delayed one day.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-
Young teens reported missing to police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
-
Masking rules return at Guelph General Hospital
Masks are making a return at Guelph General Hospital due to rising rates of COVID-19 in the community.
London
-
Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
-
'It’s been a stinky summer' south London residents live with stench from nearby compost facility, again
According to Jay Stanford, the city’s director of waste management, London sends 20 to 25 trucks of green waste to the site every day. He says the city has also been hearing concerns from residents, and they’d like them resolved as much as anyone.
-
Barrie
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
-
$78M community centre in Bracebridge nears completion
The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will soon be completed after breaking ground in the spring of 2022. The Mayor of Bracebridge, Rick Maloney, said the centre has three large components.
Northern Ontario
-
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
-
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
-
Suspect with long history of B&Es arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 49-year-old suspect with a history of being charged with break-and-enters in Elliot Lake is facing similar charges.
-
Animal cruelty investigation in Blind River after kitten shot, killed
Provincial police are investigating after a seven-month-old kitten returned to its home in northern Ontario with a gunshot wound and later died.
Ottawa
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Toronto
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
-
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal man launches class-action lawsuit against social media platforms for being too addictive
A Montreal man is launching a class-action lawsuit against the parent companies of several social media platforms, alleging they are too addictive and cause harm.
-
RCMP bust Quebec lab producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills 25 times more powerful than fentanyl
The RCMP said it has busted a clandestine lab east of Montreal that was likely producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills believed to contain protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid that is around 25 times more powerful than fentanyl.
-
Auger-Aliassime through to semifinal in men's tennis at Paris Olympics
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles at the Paris Olympics.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
-
Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death following attempted traffic stop
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman following an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway.
-
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
Edmonton
-
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man at large captured in Edmonton 2 weeks later
An escaped inmate has been captured in Edmonton after spending two weeks at large.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
-
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
-
Speed a possible factor in S.E. Calgary crash that left motorcyclist dead: police
Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in a Wednesday crash that left one man dead in southeast Calgary.
Regina
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
-
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
-
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Pride parade, Powell Street Festival and other B.C. Day long weekend events in Metro Vancouver
Whether you're celebrating Pride, summer, Japanese culture or all of the above, there's plenty to do in Vancouver this B.C. Day long weekend. Here are some events to check out.
-
B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
-
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
-
B.C. anti-gang probe nets drug charges against 8 suspects in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force says five men and three women in Metro Vancouver are facing a raft of drug-trafficking charges after a months-long investigation focusing on the production of fentanyl and MDMA.
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Atlantic
-
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
-
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
N.L.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.