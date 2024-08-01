Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

WINDSOR
    Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

    Windsor-Essex

    Open:

    The Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    The Tecumseh Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    The Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.

    The Beer Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Closed:

    Post offices

    Banks

    Government offices

    Public library branches

    Most LCBO locations

    CITY OF WINDSOR HOLIDAY HOURS

    The City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 5 in observance of the Civic Holiday.

    The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

    The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed. The 211 information centre is available 24/7.

    Garbage and recycling collections

    Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed one day. No pickups will take place on Monday, Aug. 5.

    Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

    Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots

    Depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed.

    Parks and recreation

    Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed, except for already booked rentals or events.

    Sandpoint Beach will be open, depending on weather and water quality, with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information on water quality can be found here.

    Park-based splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

    The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) pool, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Pool and the WFCU Community pool will be closed.

    The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Adventure Bay Family Water Park

    Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

    The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East will be open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

    Parking Enforcement

    Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Online payment is still available on the City of Windsor’s website

    Windsor Public Library

    All library locations will be closed.

    Museum Windsor

    The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be closed.

    Transit Windsor

    Operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule. The customer service office will be closed.

    THE MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT HOURS

    Municipal offices and most services will be closed Monday, Aug. 5 in recognition of the Civic Holiday.

    Arenas

    Blenheim and Thames Campus Arenas are open for scheduled rentals. All other arenas are closed.

    Arts and culture

    Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, CKTickets Box Office, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Ridge House Museum, the Milner Heritage House, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace will be closed.

    The “A-Musing Summer Camp – Storybook Adventurers” is running from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chatham Cultural Centre. Parents and guardians are asked to enter the Studio Two doors from the William Street parking lot.

    Cemetery Operations

    Cemeteries staff will be available on call for funeral homes needing at-need lot sales or internment orders.

    CK Public Health

    CK Public Health will be closed. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.

    Due to the Public Health lab schedule, well water samples will be paused as of Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. until regular office hours resume on Aug. 6.

    EarlyON

    All EarlyON programs are closed.

    Employment and Social Services

    Employment and social services will be closed. The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is available 24/7.

    Entegrus

    Entegrus will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

    Fleet Services

    Fleet services will be closed.

    Housing Services

    Housing services will be closed.

    Leaf and Yard Depots

    All leaf and yard depots will be closed.

    Library services

    All Chatham-Kent Public Library branches will be closed.

    Pools

    Pools will be operating on their regular schedule. More information can be found here.

    Provincial Offences Court

    The provincial offences court will be closed. Fines can still be paid online at www.paytickets.ca.

    Public Utilities Commission

    The PUC will be closed.

    Ride CK

    All Ride CK transit services will not operate.

    Riverview Gardens

    Reception and administrative offices will be closed. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 at 519-352-4823.

    Service Ontario

    Both the Chatham and Dresden locations will be closed.

    Tourism

    CK Tourism will be closed. Visitor information can be found at www.visitck.ca.

    Transfer Stations

    All transfer stations will be closed.

    Waste and Recycling

    Waste collection will be delayed one day.

