Here's what parents in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent need to know about the education workers strike
Education support workers in Ontario have moved forward with a strike Friday — here’s how the local school boards are being impacted.
Workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) including many education assistants, early childhood education workers, secretaries, clerks, IT, and other support positions plan to walk off the job after no deal was reached with the province during mediation Thursday.
See the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent school board’s short-term strike contingency plans below:
- Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB)
- Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB)
- Lambton Kent District School Board (LKSDB)
- St. Clair Catholic District School Board
- Conseil scolaire Viamonde
- Providence Catholic School Board
All local school boards with the exception of the Greater Essex County District School Board and the French public board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, are closed and have shifted to online learning Friday.
At GECDSB, CUPE represents secretaries, clerks, custodians, maintenance staff, Information Technology technicians, couriers and media services. At Conseil scolaire Viamonde, CUPE represents maintenance and janitorial employees. There is no direct teaching impact, unlike other boards in the region.
Education workers represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) say they plan to walk out in solidarity with CUPE on Friday, but there will be no impact locally as no education workers in the region are members of OPSEU.
GECDSB says a plan is in place to compensate for absent employees, but is asking for patience from parents trying to reach the office and ask parents to leave a message if needed and someone will be in contact.
School buses will be operating as normal and board officials do not anticipate a picket line at any open schools. CUPE members are instead expected to demonstrate outside local MPP offices.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs
Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
Scarborough man arrested on multiple charges in Kitchener
A 35-year old Scarborough man was arrested after Waterloo regional police completed a drug investigation.
London
-
Most London area schools closed as education workers strike begins
Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.
-
22-year-old driver charged in fatal crash involving delivery truck: OPP
A 22-year-old from London has been charged following the investigation into a fatal crash in Elgin County this past May.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Barrie
-
Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out
Schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of south Central Ontario area
A fog advisory is in effect for the south Central Ontario.
-
Barrie's Christmas Arts & Crafts Show welcomes shoppers back
After a two-year hiatus, the holiday Christmas craft fair starts Nov. 4 at noon and runs all weekend long.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
Here is which northeastern Ontario school boards are closed Friday and which ones are open
As the CUPE strike prompts a mass walkout across the province, here is the list of school boards in northeastern Ontario that are closing and which ones are staying open.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
A provincewide strike by education support workers is underway, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday.
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Some Quebec colleges say Ottawa denies 80 to 90 per cent of study permits from Africa
Some Quebec junior colleges say 80 to 90 per cent of the international students they've accepted from Africa are being refused study permits by the federal government, jeopardizing their ability to offer programs and raising questions about bias in the immigration system.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck
Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
-
Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory
Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row.
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Vancouver
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sister
A Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.