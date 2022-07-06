Here are the 36 projects included in Windsor’s $180-million sewer plan

City of Windsor officials are releasing more details about a $180-million Sewer Master Plan that includes 36 projects across the city.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac provided an update on sewer construction and flood mitigation efforts in Windsor on Wednesday.

“The sequentially planned projects which will upgrade the trunk sewers in the area and carry the increased volumes of water to new and upgraded pumping stations and retention areas will, along with our other mitigation strategies, provide much needed relief,” said Gignac.

In the fall of 2017, an eight-point plan to address flooding in the City was released. A few points Included in this plan were:

Making downspout disconnections mandatory city-wide.

Funding 100 per cent of the cost of backflow valves and sump pumps.

Completing the partly finished Riverside Drive Vista road and sewer project between St. Rose Avenue and Ford Boulevard

Investigating whether to include the disconnection of weeping tiles from sanitary sewers to the Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy program.

Investigating adding sewage ejection pumps to the Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy program.

Working with the Town of Tecumseh (whose sewage flows to Windsor’s treatment plants) to immediately review development policies to ensure new subdivisions don’t make the flooding threat worse.

Urging the Ontario government to expand its Disaster Recovery Assistance Program to include homeowners who suffered significant flooding from sewer backup, and create a flood insurance plan, to help the many Windsor residents who have been refused private flood insurance or offered insurance with inadequate coverage.

Accelerating the Sewer Master Plan, which was finalized in late 2020.

The Sewer Master Plan was created to set standards for the operation of the sewer systems and identify specific improvement projects that can be undertaken to both improve efficiency and reduce the risk of flooding caused by precipitation.

As part of city council’s $5 billion Sewer Master Plan, the city is now spending $180-million across 36 sewer construction projects throughout Windsor. The total sewer length of all these projects will be almost 30 kilometres.

Here are the projects from start year to end year: