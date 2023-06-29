Help wanted identifying suspect after downtown Windsor break-in

Windsor police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Ouellette Ave for a complaint of a break and enter on Thursday, June 22.

After viewing the surveillance video, police say a man is seen walking around inside the business. The suspect stole the till and fled the scene.

Case #: 23-68019

Unknown suspect wanted in downtown break and enter

The suspect is described as a white male 5’6”, 140 lbs. At the time of the offence he wore a snapback, a jacket with a reflective strip on the chest, and dark pants.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information please contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.