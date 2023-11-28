WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Help name Chatham-Kent’s next snowplow fleet

    A snow plow works to clear the road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A snow plow works to clear the road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    Hans Snowlo, No More Mr. Ice Guy and Taylor Drift are just a few of the creative names to vote on for this year’s fleet of snowplows in Chatham-Kent.

    The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said it’s received more than 175 creative names “each one a testament to the wit and imagination of our residents” for its annual naming contest — now it’s time to vote.

    "Every year, I'm pleasantly surprised by the incredible creativity our community unleashes when it comes to naming our snowplows. It's heartwarming to see everyone participate in this fun and unique tradition,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff.

    The popular contest is sponsored by Winmar and has become a beloved tradition, bringing the community together in a “lighthearted celebration of winter,” officials said. One plow will be named in each of Chatham-Kent’s six wards.

    Residents can cast their votes for their favourite snowplow online by hitting the ‘heart’ button next to your favourite name. Voting is open until Sunday, Dec. 3.  

