Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.

“A hot and humid airmass is expected to arrive today,” said Environment Canada. “Maximum daytime temperatures 30 to 32 degrees Celsius are expected, with humidex values near 40.”

A cool airmass will make its way in on Thursday night.

Environment Canada reminds everyone that heat can cause health issues, especially for the vulnerable.

You’re reminded to drink lots of water, even before you feel thirsty and never leave pets or people in parked vehicles.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. A risk of thunderstorms. High 31, humidex 39.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Low 21.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. High 31, humidex 41.

Thursday night: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 22.