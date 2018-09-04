Heat warning in place as kids head back to school
A man drenches his head with water from a hose to cool off in Montreal, July 15, 2013.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:43AM EDT
Hot and humid weather for southwestern Ontario will continue through Wednesday as the new school year begins.
High’s in the low thirties with humidex values near or above 40 are expected throughout the region from Windsor to London. Overnight temperatures will remain near 20 degrees.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible due to the humidity.
A cold front is expected to move into the region Wednesday night.