Heat and humidity to return to Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent ahead of long weekend

The region is in for more hot and humid weather as a two-day heat wave is expected to take hold Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent starting Thursday lasting into Friday.

According to the forecaster, temperatures are expected to reach near 33C both days with minimum near 21C Thursday night.

Humidex values are expected to be in the mid-30s.

The heat event will likely come to an end Friday night.

While heat illness can impact anyone, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has the following tips to stay cool in the extreme heat: