Heat and humidity blanket Windsor-Essex to start the week

While much of the GTA is under a heat warning, Windsor-Essex will still be hot and humid as we move through the week.

Sunshine blankets the area on Monday with a daytime high of 32 C but feeling like 29 C.

It will still be warm overnight with a low of 19 C and a chance of overnight thunderstorms.

The normal high for this time of year is closer to 28 C and the low around 17 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday: Showers. High 22.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.