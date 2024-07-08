WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Heat and humidity blanket Windsor-Essex to start the week

    (Source: Ellen Price) (Source: Ellen Price)
    Share

    While much of the GTA is under a heat warning, Windsor-Essex will still be hot and humid as we move through the week.

    Sunshine blankets the area on Monday with a daytime high of 32 C but feeling like 29 C.

    It will still be warm overnight with a low of 19 C and a chance of overnight thunderstorms.

    The normal high for this time of year is closer to 28 C and the low around 17 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.

    Monday Night: Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

    Wednesday: Showers. High 22.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]