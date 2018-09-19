

CTV Windsor





Even though a three-year project promoting a healthier lifestyle for children has wrapped up, organizers hope parents and kids will remain active.

Windsor-Essex County is one of 45 communities across Ontario to take part in the Healthy Kids Community Challenge.

Established in 2015, the goal of the project is to promote children's health through physical activity and healthy eating.

Organizers say 342 healthy kids community challenge activities took place.

“The partnerships have been developed, the investments have been made in tools, equipment, programs, policies, and infrastructure in some cases,” says Jelena Payne with the City of Windsor. “So the legacy we want to live on we want to encourage the residents of Windsor Essex County to keep up this healthy active lifestyle with their kids.”

Over $500,000 in funding was provided by the provincial government.

Over 50,000 children and parents in Windsor-Essex were in some way involved in the challenge.

Organizers say 100 community partners worked together.